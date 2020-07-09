Advanced search

Woman charged after Fenland police officer assaulted in Cambs town

PUBLISHED: 13:56 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 09 July 2020

Claire Roper from Whittlesey has been charged after police officer was assaulted in the Fenland town this morning. Picture: Google Maps

A woman from the Fens has been arrested early this morning and charged after a Cambridgeshire police officer was assaulted.

Claire Roper, 45, from Whittlesey was arrested at around 2.45am today (July 9) at her home in Horsegate Lane in connection with the attack.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A woman from Whittlesey has been charged in connection with the assault of a police officer this morning.

“Claire Roper was arrested at about 2.45am at her home address and has since been charged with one count of common assault of an emergency worker.

“She has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on August 20.”

