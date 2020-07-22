Woman, 26, charged with spitting at and biting Fenland police officers
PUBLISHED: 12:07 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 22 July 2020
Credit: Martyn Moore
A woman from Chatteris will appear in court today after she was charged with assaulting three police officers following an incident at her home.
Becki Thomas, 26, of West Park Street is appearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court following the incident yesterday morning (July 21).
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A woman is due in court today charged with assaulting three police officers in Chatteris.
“Becki Thomas was arrested at her home address yesterday morning after police attended reports of concern at the property.
“She has since been charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, namely spitting at two police officers and biting another.
“She has been remanded in custody to appear Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.