Fenland cops catch ‘menace’ hare coursers in continued crackdown on rural crime
PUBLISHED: 12:52 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 05 October 2020
In just one day, police in the Fens seized two vehicles, two dogs, issued six community protection notices, six dispersal orders and reported three suspected hare coursers.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team continued their hard work on Sunday, October 4, sharing the news on social media.
The team shared pictures online of the white and silver 4x4 cars, the two dogs and three individuals who were interviewed and reported.
One resident said: “Well done to the rural team, these folks are a menace, no tax and no insurance.
“The penalty should be a lot higher than it is. Stay safe take care.”
Another added: “Thank you officer’s for saving the poor hares and giving the dogs a chance of a better life.
“Thank you for everything you do for us, please officers take care and please keep safe.”
