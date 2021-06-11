Published: 11:13 AM June 11, 2021

Cambridgeshire Constabulary dealt with 27 untaxed vehicles across the county in just one day following a ‘day of action’ on June 10. - Credit: @FenCops

Police “dealt with” more than 25 untaxed vehicles in just one day following a day of action targeting illegal motorists across the county.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team were “out in force” on Thursday, June 10, stopping more than 40 drivers at the roadside.

Throughout the day, officers stopped 27 untaxed vehicles, issued four traffic offence reports, issued 22 prohibitions for unsafe vehicles, dipped 29 fuel tanks and checked 16 waste licences.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our dedicated Rural Crime Action Team were out in force alongside partner agencies for a day of action.

“They were targeting illegal road users across in our neighbourhoods, it was a shift well spent.”

One resident said: “Well done, we feel much safer on the roads, knowing you are doing such a good job.”

Another added: “Good effort, keep up the fantastic work keeping our roads safe.”

Another claims the large number of untaxed vehicles could be put down to an alleged bug with the DVLA website used to tax vehicles online.

They said: “Well done, but what are you doing about the fact currently you cannot tax a car because the DVLA site has been down since Monday?

“Not through lack of trying we cannot tax our new car, we also can’t notify we’ve sold the old one.”