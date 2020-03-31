Police left ‘little present’ from driver who fled from his Mercedes after being stopped

Police were left with a surprise after seizing this Mercedes in the Fens. Picture: Supplied/FenCops Supplied/FenCops

Police officers in Fenland were left shocked after discovering a ‘little present’ left inside a car they had just seized in the region.

Officers seized three cars on Sunday, March 29 – including a silver Mercedes which was left by its fleeing driver after they spotted the police.

The Fen cops joked “is this essential” after finding a large amount of white powder inside the now seized car wrapped in a sheet of paper.

A spokesman said: “Whilst we continue to deal with Covid-19 related matters officers haven’t stopped working on the day to day matters either!

“Multiple jobs attended where we have safeguarded victims and also has the time to proactively stop a number of vehicles! Three vehicles seized today alone.

“Including the one below who also left us a little present as they ran off! Is this essential? #3Cars1Result #FenlandPolice #Sgt1454.”