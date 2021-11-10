Police in Fenland, including Insp Ian Lombardo (inset), are calling for residents' help as part of their annual Christmas gift appeal. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

“My team and I want to do all we can to make sure as many children as possible in Fenland have a present on Christmas Day.”

That’s the message from Inspector Ian Lombardo, from the Fenland neighbourhood policing team, as they prepare to launch their annual Christmas gift appeal.

It is the fourth year that the appeal has taken place, with the aim of donating gifts to children in need this Christmas.

“I appreciate this year has been tough for a lot of people,” Insp Lombardo said.

“Therefore, if you are in a position where you can make a donation, please consider doing so.”

Donations can range from toys, puzzles, arts and craft sets, board games, sports equipment such as footballs, reading books, colouring books and beauty sets like nail polish.

The age ranges for donations are: 0 to two-years-old; two to five-years-old; five to 10-years-old and 11 and over.

“We won’t be accepting donations any later than December 10 this year in order to put safety measures in place, such as sanitising items and keeping them isolated before being passed to their recipients,” said Insp Lombardo.

Inspector Ian Lombardo of the Fenland neighbourhood policing team is asking for those that can to make a donation. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

“To help minimise the spread of Covid-19, we are requesting that only new items are donated to the appeal this year and that presents are not wrapped.

“The only second-hand items that can be considered are electricals such as games consoles and tablets, which can easily be wiped down and disinfected.”

Items can be donated when the appeal starts on Monday, November 15 through to Friday, December 10 at March or Wisbech police stations.

Due to work taking place at Wisbech police station, donors are being asked to drop off their items at March but donations can still be made at Wisbech if necessary.

Only a handful of second-hand items are able to be donated this year in Cambridgeshire Police's bid to reduce the spread of Covid-19. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Last year, many donations were delivered to March police station via online websites such as Amazon and Argos.

Insp Lombardo said if people wish to make a donation in this way, to put the delivery name as Inspector Ian Lombardo.

If you are dropping off a donation at either of the stations, make sure that they are sealed within a carrier bag or bin bag.

“Each year I have been completely overwhelmed by the generosity shown by the Fenland community,” Insp Lombardo added.

“Your donations will go directly to children in the local area, so thank you in advance for your help and support.”