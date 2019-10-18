Fen police reveal weekly chore - checking all officers' equipment and vehicles in what they call the #TetrisChallenge

You might think police officers just get in their fleet cars, turn on the sirens and head out on emergency calls right? Wrong!

There are a number of rigorous vehicle and equipment checks that officers in Cambridgeshire must carry out to ensure they can carry out daily duties.

Police in the Fens have revealed one of their more humorously named tasks, the #TetrisChallenge and it's exactly how you would imagine.

An aerial picture shared on the force's social media shows an officer lying on his back surrounded by traffic cones, warning signs and even a brush.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "As a force, we carry out regular vehicle checks to ensure our fleet is safe and equipped to respond to emergencies.

"Officers carry out daily vehicle inspections which includes ensuring the car is tidy, stocked with the appropriate uniform and the tyres are in an appropriate condition.

"In addition to this, weekly checks are also carried out to make sure vehicles are equipped with necessary safety appliances such as first aid kits."