Cambridgeshire Police slammed for using term 'dog pancakes' in social media post warning pet owners to keep an eye on their pooches

PUBLISHED: 16:19 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 26 July 2019

A handful of Fenland residents have called out Cambs Cops for using a �flippant analogy� on social media. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Police in Cambridgeshire have been called out on social media after a statement was released which included the term 'dog pancakes'.

Some residents say they are disappointed with the force for using the "flippant analogy" in a warning to pet owners to keep a close on their dogs.

The post, which has received more than 120 reactions, explained that two dogs were found loose in the region yesterday (July 25) and one was struck by a van.

Although the dog is due to make a full recovery, the constabulary's official page posted: "We don't want to see any dog pancakes on the roads please."

Receiving more than 10 'angry' reactions, some residents have said the choice of words by the police were "inappropriate" and "upsetting".

One person on social media said: "I'm normally a huge supporter of Cambs Constabulary, but I am left a bit surprised and disappointed in your flippant analogy of 'dog pancakes'.

"This is a serious message, and the point is totally missed because of a misjudged attempt at 'humour'."

Another added: "The wording, I feel, is really disappointing. My dog isn't just a dog, she's our family and my kids' best friend if anything happen to her they would be devastated.

"That's upsetting to hear you guys, of all people, use this phrase."

In the police's defence, this person said: "Get a grip guys, they were having a joke. The point still comes across loud and clear.

"If you keep your dogs secure, you know, your basic responsibility, then you won't have a pancake."

The post - which features a large image of a small dog sat in a garden - has received more than 65 varying comments.

The news comes after a dog was allegedly killed in Isleham after escaping their home during the stormy weather on Thursday evening (July 25).

One person said: "Your wording is disrespectful. Particularly as a dog died in Isleham after escaping during the storms. Please reconsider your post."

Another added: "I agree, pets are owners' responsibility. But 'Dog pancakes', really? Bit insensitive. Would you call a run over person a pancake?"

What do you think about Cambridgeshire Police's comments? Were they inappropriate? Send us a letter via email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

