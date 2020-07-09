Advanced search

Fen residents can now pay council bills at Post Offices and convenience stores

PUBLISHED: 11:37 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 09 July 2020

Fenland residents can now pay their council bills at Post Offices and convenience stores across the region. Picture: Flickr/Lydia/For Reuse

A new way of paying for council services in the Fens has been introduced, giving residents the option to pay bills at Post Offices and convenience stores.

From July 13, people can pay for their Fenland District Council bills and invoices, such as council tax, at any shop which provide the free PayPoint service.

Until now, cash payments have only been accepted at payment machines located in the council’s customer service centres and community hubs.

After being forced shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people can now use the almost 30 shops, petrol stations and newsagents across the district.

Cllr Steve Tierney, the council’s portfolio holder responsible for customer services, says the new service will make life a lot easier for people.

He said: “Introducing this new way to pay will considerably increase the number of available payment outlets in Fenland, giving residents more flexibility.

“Many Post Offices and PayPoint retailers are open seven days a week, with long opening hours and some for 24 hours.

“It means people will be able to pay for council services at a place and time that suits them, without being constricted to council business hours.”

Paying for bills at Post Offices and PayPoint locations is in addition to being able to make payments via Direct Debit, online via www.fenland.gov.uk and the council’s contact centre on 01354 654321.

To make a payment at a Post Office or PayPoint outlet, customers simply need to present their barcoded bill to the retailer and confirm how much they would like to pay.

The retailer will then provide a receipt and the payment will be credited within three working days.

For more information, visit: www.fenland.gov.uk/paypoint

