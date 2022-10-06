Family raise almost £6,000 for March foodbank

The family behind Pearl's Puzzle Library, son Rob Pearl, mother Lynn Pearl and her husband Gideon Pearl - Credit: Lynn Hanock

A Chatteris family has raised close to £6,000 for the March branch of the Ely Foodbank.

Lynn Pearl, with her son Rob and husband Gideon Pearl, have raised a total £5,900 by renting out puzzles.

The family opened Pearl’s Puzzle Library in March of 2020 to provide some entertainment to people during lockdown with the initial hope of raising £100 for the foodbank.

They started with only 80 puzzles but now have a library of hundreds, that they pay for themselves, which they rent out for £1.

During the COVID pandemic, they led a dedicated service, delivering the puzzles themselves and even picking up prescriptions or doing a bit of shopping for their customers.

The library was later fully opened to the public for people to visit in June, 2021 and is still open from 10am-1pm every Saturday.

Lynn said: “We wanted to help get people through lock down so we decided to mask and glove up and deliver to those that couldn't get out.

“We sometimes collected prescriptions and did bits of shopping too. To some people we were the only people they saw for 6 months.

"We chose the foodbank because in my professional life I referred people to the foodbank, and my husband and I have had hard times when we could have used their support so it has always been close to our hearts.”

“We see our library as a community resource and members contribute in any way they can.

“Some people donate puzzles, others make things to sell. Some donate food items or things we can sell to raise funds on eBay.

“Our runner-up award for Pride of Fenland last year has pride of place in our front room.

“We also have a book stall which adds to the way we can raise money. I hope this will continue in the future.

The family also support other local community oriented charities, previously helping collect food for Fenland families, they’ve helped raise funds for Jenny Watson who gives aid to stray cats and kittens.

If you’d like to find more on Pearl’s Puzzle Library, visit them on their Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/groups/pearlspuzzlelibrary