Fundraising firefighter Wayne Marshall scoops Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award for his work in aid of Magpas Air Ambulance

08 October, 2019 - 10:06
March firefighter Wayne Marshall (pictured) has scooped a Daily Mirror Pride of Britain award. Picture: Supplied/Magpas Air Ambulance

Life-saving firefighter from the Fens, Wayne Marshall, has won a Daily Mirror Pride of Britain regional award.

The on-call crew commander was surprised on live TV by ITV News who gate crashed one of his charity spinning classes in aid of Magpas Air Ambulance.

In just two years, Wayne of March Fire Station, has raised more than £30,000 for much-needed emergency service providers.

Speaking to ITV Anglia, he said: "I don't know what to say, I'm lost for words, I thought it was another week or so before we'd even hear who'd won.

"I think it has got to be said though that it's [the award] is for these guys [spinning class attendees] that make what I do happen.

"Without these riders and everyone involved I couldn't do what I do. Every event that we put on is one life saved and these guys and girls contribute to that.

"It just means so much, all that hard work and effort that we have put in has been rewarded and it's great."

Wayne will now go forward to the national awards after winning West Anglia Fundraiser of the Year and will attend the glitzy London ceremony later this month.

