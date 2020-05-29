Video

Watch the moment firefighters are delayed getting to Fen blaze due to ‘poorly parked’ cars

Shocking video shows Fenland firefighters being delayed getting to a blaze due to badly parked cars. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs Twitter/@cambsfrs

Video footage has emerged of Fenland firefighters being delayed due to badly parked cars.

Crews were trying to get to a shed fire in Peas Hill Road, March at around 8pm on Wednesday, May 27 when they were forced to slow down.

Pictures show a works van and car parked on either side of the narrow road, blocking the fire engine from getting to the large blaze.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please think before you park your vehicle.

“Crews were called to a shed fire in March and were delayed by poorly parked vehicles.

“Thankfully no injuries were reported, but had this been a different incident, things could have been a lot worse.

“At 8.05pm, two crews from March, one crew from Manea and one crew from Chatteris were called to a shed fire on Peas Hill Road, March.

“The crew arrived to find a shed well alight. Firefighters used two hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire, before returning to their stations by 9.30pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”