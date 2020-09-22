Inside Fen-based haulier Bretts as manager tells their story for National Lorry Week
Fenland-based haulage firm Bretts – who who have been delivering goods since 1933 – have invited cameras in to tell their story.
The warehousing and distribution specialists, who run 90 vehicles out of their base in Guyhirn, have delved into their history for National Lorry Week.
The fifth-generation family-firm say the public perception of their industry has changed for the better since staff were labelled ‘key workers’.
Simon Stockwin, business systems and operations manager, speaks on camera about how Bretts began and how they responded to Covid-19.
He said: “The wider public will have seen first-hand how important it is to ensure the shops are full, it will stay with them now.
“I think the thing that has made us most proud recently is how everybody here at Bretts responded to the Covid-19 crisis.”
The firm was recently recognised as ‘HGV Heroes’ for playing their part in helping get 9,000 tonnes of pasta to retailers and charities during lockdown.
In a twelve-week period, they collected 400 shipping containers from UK ports and delivered more than 16,000 pallets to multiple distribution points.
A spokesperson for The Road Haulage Association said: “The entire team at Bretts has shown resilience.”
“They understood the importance of maintaining and keeping supply chains moving whilst working safely and professionally.”
Bretts typically delivers more than 12,000 pallets of food and food-grade packaging each week.
