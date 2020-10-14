Man who called his ex more than 200 times in less than two weeks handed restraining order

A man who bombarded his ex-girlfriend with more than 200 phone calls, 25 texts, 35 emails and 40 voicemails in just 11 days has been handed a restraining order.

Christopher May, 52, of Curlew Avenue, Chatteris, refused to believe his relationship was over when he harassed his former partner for nearly two weeks.

The victim called police on August 14 to report the course of harassment and May was arrested on suspicion of stalking.

He appeared before Cambridge Magistrates’ Court four days later on August 18 where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

May was then released on court bail, with various conditions including not to contact the victim in the case.

However, on September 6, police were contacted by May’s ex-girlfriend who told them he had been calling her again and leaving voicemails using a number she didn’t recognise.

May called the woman four times on September 5, and four times the following day. He also emailed her on September 7.

He was consequently arrested and charged with an additional count of stalking without fear, alarm or distress.

May pleaded guilty to both charges of stalking and was sentenced at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 12, where he was handed 14 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also given a two-year restraining order, preventing him from contacting the victim.

May was ordered to complete a 16-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 30 sessions of a building better relationships programme.

DC Marcus Johnson, who investigated, said: “May was clearly intent on contacting his ex-girlfriend and also showed no regard for the bail conditions placed upon him.

“No-one should be harassed in this way and I have no doubt that this course of harassment caused the victim a great deal of distress.

“I hope the restraining order imposed in this case gives her some measure of comfort and closure, as well as highlighting our dedication to safeguarding victims and bringing offenders before the courts.”

More information and advice on harassment can be found on the force website at: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Stalking-and-harassment