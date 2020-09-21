Advanced search

‘Absolutely beautiful to see’: Fen market places packed as shoppers return to high street

PUBLISHED: 12:29 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 21 September 2020

The market at March and Wisbech was packed on Saturday, September 19 as dozens of shoppers returned to the high street. Picture: Nora Reitmeyer/Alan Wheeldon

The market at March and Wisbech was packed on Saturday, September 19 as dozens of shoppers returned to the high street. Picture: Nora Reitmeyer/Alan Wheeldon

Nora Reitmeyer/Alan Wheeldon

Two Fenland market places were full over the weekend as shoppers hit the high street to support local businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pictures from the Saturday market at March and Wisbech show “more visitors and more stalls” with residents opting to shop local, rather than online.

In Wisbech, the town council held a ‘Food At The Market Place’ event which brought in the socially-distant crowds to enjoy a live cookery show.

Top local chef Alison Sloan was joined by the Mayor Of Wisbech, Cllr Aigars Balsevics and deputy mayor, Cllr Andrew Lynn, to cook three dishes live.

The market at Wisbech was packed on Saturday, September 19. Picture: Alan WheeldonThe market at Wisbech was packed on Saturday, September 19. Picture: Alan Wheeldon

MORE: And then there were two! The number of stall holders turning up at the mid-week market in March

Resident, Alan Wheeldon, said: “People say the market place is dead, well that’s not the impression I got this morning, there was a great atmosphere.

“Nearly 20 stalls and a cookery demonstration, plus a real street cafe atmosphere with people from Terrys, Costa and Loafers all spilling out onto the pavements to enjoy the sun.”

The market at March was packed on Saturday, September 19. Picture: Nora ReitmeyerThe market at March was packed on Saturday, September 19. Picture: Nora Reitmeyer

Over in March, one resident – who says they will continue to buy local – believes the market is “getting much better every Saturday”.

Another, cautious about safety, said: “It is great to see, but let’s not forget we are heading possibly for another lockdown because people are not social distancing and taking the situation seriously.”

What do you think? Have you seen a change in your town/village/city’s market? Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk with your thoughts.

The market at Wisbech was packed on Saturday, September 19. Picture: Alan WheeldonThe market at Wisbech was packed on Saturday, September 19. Picture: Alan Wheeldon

The market at March was packed on Saturday, September 19. Picture: Nora ReitmeyerThe market at March was packed on Saturday, September 19. Picture: Nora Reitmeyer

The market at March was packed on Saturday, September 19. Picture: Nora ReitmeyerThe market at March was packed on Saturday, September 19. Picture: Nora Reitmeyer

The market at March was packed on Saturday, September 19. Picture: Nora ReitmeyerThe market at March was packed on Saturday, September 19. Picture: Nora Reitmeyer

