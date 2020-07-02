Fenland minor injury units remain closed with ‘no date set’ for reopening

Minor injury units in Wisbech and Doddington will remain temporarily closed as there is “no date set” for reopening.

The Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) revealed today that there was no current plans to reopen the units at this moment in time.

A spokesman said: “Wisbech and Doddington Minor Injury Units remain temporarily closed, but we are working with partners to put in place plans for their reopening.”

Points they did make are:

• There is no set date for the reopening of either MIU at this moment in time.

• This is a temporary closure.

• The NHS is working incredibly hard to bring back services during the COVID recovery process, carefully managing patient and staff safety.