Meet the Fenland nominees up in this year's Living Sport awards

Three nominees for categories in the Living Sport Sports Awards 2019 are from the Fens � here�s who they are. Picture: File/ARCHANT Archant

Nominees for this year's Living Sport Sports Awards include three from the Fens.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club. Three nominees for categories in the Living Sport Sports Awards 2019 are from the Fens – here’s who they are. Picture: File/ARCHANT Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club. Three nominees for categories in the Living Sport Sports Awards 2019 are from the Fens – here’s who they are. Picture: File/ARCHANT

Categories which could see Fenland come out on top are the Services to Sport Award and the Community Club of the Year award, sponsored by Lifeplus.

March-based all-rounder Colin Bedford is up in the Services to Sport Award for his contribution to the sport of badminton.

Mr Bedford is well-known in March and the surrounding areas for his history workshops and coaching badminton for more than 40 years.

Up in the Community Club of the Year category are two Fen clubs, Three Counties Running Club and the Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club.

Three Counties Running Club. Three nominees for categories in the Living Sport Sports Awards 2019 are from the Fens – here’s who they are. Picture: File/ARCHANT Three Counties Running Club. Three nominees for categories in the Living Sport Sports Awards 2019 are from the Fens – here’s who they are. Picture: File/ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Both clubs are regularly featured inside our newspaper - often competing in big regional and sometimes national competitions.

Simon Fairhall, chief executive of Living Sport, said "We once again have a fantastic shortlist of nominees for our sports awards.

"The contribution made by them, individually, let alone collectively is really quite inspiring.

Colin Bedford. Three nominees for categories in the Living Sport Sports Awards 2019 are from the Fens – here’s who they are. Picture: File/ARCHANT Colin Bedford. Three nominees for categories in the Living Sport Sports Awards 2019 are from the Fens – here’s who they are. Picture: File/ARCHANT

"Community sport would not exist without the significant contribution made by organisers and coaches, most of whom are volunteers.

"Their organisations and our sports awards are a great occasion for us to celebrate, recognise and reward this."

The ceremony will be held at Burgess Hall in St Ives on Thursday, November 28.