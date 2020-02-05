Fen organisations receive hundreds as part of Metalcraft's community fund

A Fenland youth group and a junior football team have become the latest recipients to benefit from Metalcraft's Community Fund.

The firm donated £360 to the Chatteris Town Girls team to help fund a new training kit, and £400 to the Doddington & Villages Under 5s group to go towards more toys for their play area.

Over £8,600 has been pledged by Metalcraft from Chatteris since launching the fund in 2017, with 52 Fenland organisations already benefitting from the scheme.

A Metalcraft spokeswoman said: "The aim of the community fund is to ensure there are a diverse range of successful organisations locally, enhancing the area and the work-life balance of local inhabitants and our employees.

"This in turn will hopefully attract people to the area, therefore securing employees, in particular apprentices, for Metalcraft's future.

"We hope to continue with the community fund and help many more organisations.

"We believe our donations to date have had a direct impact on over 1,500 people and indirectly on thousands more."

For more information on the community fund, visit https://www.metalcraft.co.uk/community-fund.

