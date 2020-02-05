Advanced search

Fen organisations receive hundreds as part of Metalcraft's community fund

PUBLISHED: 15:45 05 February 2020

The Chatteris Town Girls team received �360 from Metalcraft as part of the firm's community fund. Picture: FACEBOOK/METALCRAFT

The Chatteris Town Girls team received �360 from Metalcraft as part of the firm's community fund. Picture: FACEBOOK/METALCRAFT

Archant

A Fenland youth group and a junior football team have become the latest recipients to benefit from Metalcraft's Community Fund.

The Doddington & Villages Under 5s group received �400 from Metalcraft as part of the firm's community fund. Picture: FACEBOOK/METALCRAFTThe Doddington & Villages Under 5s group received �400 from Metalcraft as part of the firm's community fund. Picture: FACEBOOK/METALCRAFT

The firm donated £360 to the Chatteris Town Girls team to help fund a new training kit, and £400 to the Doddington & Villages Under 5s group to go towards more toys for their play area.

Over £8,600 has been pledged by Metalcraft from Chatteris since launching the fund in 2017, with 52 Fenland organisations already benefitting from the scheme.

A Metalcraft spokeswoman said: "The aim of the community fund is to ensure there are a diverse range of successful organisations locally, enhancing the area and the work-life balance of local inhabitants and our employees.

"This in turn will hopefully attract people to the area, therefore securing employees, in particular apprentices, for Metalcraft's future.

"We hope to continue with the community fund and help many more organisations.

"We believe our donations to date have had a direct impact on over 1,500 people and indirectly on thousands more."

For more information on the community fund, visit https://www.metalcraft.co.uk/community-fund.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Multi-million pound investment into Fenland includes construction training incubator for Wisbech, manufacturing hub in Chatteris, skills centre at March and 40 affordable homes for Manea

Brickwork students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech helped the Hickathrift House Care Home to remove and replace a damaged flowerbed as part of a building community project. Picture: GRACE JONES

‘I have got my life back’ - Inspirational March fitness instructor helps man lose nine stone

A fitness instructor from March - who turned her life around after being diagnosed with a tumour - has helped one man lose a staggering nine stone. Pictured is Emily Berry and Liam Althoff. Picture: EMILY BERRY FITNESS

Most Read

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Multi-million pound investment into Fenland includes construction training incubator for Wisbech, manufacturing hub in Chatteris, skills centre at March and 40 affordable homes for Manea

Brickwork students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech helped the Hickathrift House Care Home to remove and replace a damaged flowerbed as part of a building community project. Picture: GRACE JONES

‘I have got my life back’ - Inspirational March fitness instructor helps man lose nine stone

A fitness instructor from March - who turned her life around after being diagnosed with a tumour - has helped one man lose a staggering nine stone. Pictured is Emily Berry and Liam Althoff. Picture: EMILY BERRY FITNESS

Latest from the Cambs Times

And then there were two......the number of stall holders turning up at the mid week market in March

Two stalls at March marketplace on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Archant

Toddlers can sing, chat and rhyme at free weekly sessions in Chatteris

Cambridgeshire Music is inviting new parents in Chatteris to come along to a free sing, chat and rhyme session during term times. Picture: CAMBS MUSIC

Neale-Wade Academy in March to offer YMCA mental wellbeing app to all students and staff

Neale-Wade Academy in March to offer YMCA mental wellbeing app to all students and staff. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: DARREN BAKER

Only 47 people - that is 0.1 per cent of the population -respond to online survey by Cambridgeshire County Council over council tax plans for coming year

Only 47 people - or 0.01 pc of the population - took part in an online survey by Cambridgeshire County Council over council tax proposals. Picture; STOCK IMAGE

Residents at Whittlesey care home see their wishes come true as they get back in the pool

Residents from Aliwal Manor Care Home in Whittlesey at the town'’s Manor Leisure swimming pool with staff members. Picture: SUBMITTED
Drive 24