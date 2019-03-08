Breaking

Stun gun - that can incapacitate a person - disguised as a torch seized by police tonight in Chatteris

Stun gun designed as a torch that was seized tonight in Chatteris by Fenland Police. The investiagtion is ongoing. The gun is illegal. Picture': FEN COPS Archant

Police seized a stun gun in Chatteris tonight after a tip-off from a member of the public.

The gun - designed to temporarily incapacitate a person but usually without causing long term harm - was disguised as a torch, said a police spokesman.

The weapon is prohibited under Section 5 of the Firearms Act, said the spokesman, who said their investigation was ongoing.

Police said the Fenland neighbouring policing team were involved but the seizure was part of their Operation Raptor campaign to tackle crime.

The Operation Raptor team comprise plain clothes officers from across the UK, who are within CID units in each local policing area.

The team work round the clock to gather intelligence in their area, and then apply to the courts for search warrants for addresses believed to be associated with crimes like drugs and gang activity.

Teams execute the search warrants and work proactively to target crime in their region.