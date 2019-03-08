Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

Stun gun - that can incapacitate a person - disguised as a torch seized by police tonight in Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 18:40 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:40 09 August 2019

Stun gun designed as a torch that was seized tonight in Chatteris by Fenland Police. The investiagtion is ongoing. The gun is illegal. Picture': FEN COPS

Stun gun designed as a torch that was seized tonight in Chatteris by Fenland Police. The investiagtion is ongoing. The gun is illegal. Picture': FEN COPS

Archant

Police seized a stun gun in Chatteris tonight after a tip-off from a member of the public.

The gun - designed to temporarily incapacitate a person but usually without causing long term harm - was disguised as a torch, said a police spokesman.

The weapon is prohibited under Section 5 of the Firearms Act, said the spokesman, who said their investigation was ongoing.

Police said the Fenland neighbouring policing team were involved but the seizure was part of their Operation Raptor campaign to tackle crime.

The Operation Raptor team comprise plain clothes officers from across the UK, who are within CID units in each local policing area.

The team work round the clock to gather intelligence in their area, and then apply to the courts for search warrants for addresses believed to be associated with crimes like drugs and gang activity.

Teams execute the search warrants and work proactively to target crime in their region.

Most Read

Chatteris man, 21, facing trial on charges of sexual activity with children, the youngest of whom was 10

Benjamin Free of New Road appeared before magistrates in Peterborough on Friday (August 2); he was sent for trial. He faces multiple charges involving sexual activity with children.

March man downloaded 1,000 indecent images of children, including some as young as two, court told

Truman Avenue, March. home to a man who downloaded 1,000 indecent images of children, some as young as 2. Picture; ARCHANT

Bomb squad camp out on Northgate street in Whittlesey after ‘deadly unexploded mortar shell is discovered’ in homeowner’s garden

A deadly unexploded bomb was reportedly discovered in the garden of a home in Whittlesey overnight. Picture: Ryan Aldridge

Thieves take parked caravan from outside couple’s March home in the early hours - owners says they have CCTV to show who did it

Ruth and Billy Herrington are appealing for help in finding their caravan that was stolen in the early hours of today from outside their home in Estover Road., March. Picture; FAMILY

Chinese entrepreneur snaps up former Royal Papworth Hospital site with promise of 1,000 jobs and £265m investment to create five-star ‘wellness village’

Chinese entrepreneur Grace Bian (left) whose company is acquiring the former Royal Papworth Hospital site in Cambridgeshire to turn it into a £256 million health and wellness complex. Grace is described as an investor, innovator, dealmaker and business model creator ‘who effectively connects and secure deals for global organisations from all parts of the world’.Picture; GLOBAL HEALTH/ARCHANT

Most Read

Chatteris man, 21, facing trial on charges of sexual activity with children, the youngest of whom was 10

Benjamin Free of New Road appeared before magistrates in Peterborough on Friday (August 2); he was sent for trial. He faces multiple charges involving sexual activity with children.

March man downloaded 1,000 indecent images of children, including some as young as two, court told

Truman Avenue, March. home to a man who downloaded 1,000 indecent images of children, some as young as 2. Picture; ARCHANT

Bomb squad camp out on Northgate street in Whittlesey after ‘deadly unexploded mortar shell is discovered’ in homeowner’s garden

A deadly unexploded bomb was reportedly discovered in the garden of a home in Whittlesey overnight. Picture: Ryan Aldridge

Thieves take parked caravan from outside couple’s March home in the early hours - owners says they have CCTV to show who did it

Ruth and Billy Herrington are appealing for help in finding their caravan that was stolen in the early hours of today from outside their home in Estover Road., March. Picture; FAMILY

Chinese entrepreneur snaps up former Royal Papworth Hospital site with promise of 1,000 jobs and £265m investment to create five-star ‘wellness village’

Chinese entrepreneur Grace Bian (left) whose company is acquiring the former Royal Papworth Hospital site in Cambridgeshire to turn it into a £256 million health and wellness complex. Grace is described as an investor, innovator, dealmaker and business model creator ‘who effectively connects and secure deals for global organisations from all parts of the world’.Picture; GLOBAL HEALTH/ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Stun gun - that can incapacitate a person - disguised as a torch seized by police tonight in Chatteris

Stun gun designed as a torch that was seized tonight in Chatteris by Fenland Police. The investiagtion is ongoing. The gun is illegal. Picture': FEN COPS

Chinese entrepreneur snaps up former Royal Papworth Hospital site with promise of 1,000 jobs and £265m investment to create five-star ‘wellness village’

Chinese entrepreneur Grace Bian (left) whose company is acquiring the former Royal Papworth Hospital site in Cambridgeshire to turn it into a £256 million health and wellness complex. Grace is described as an investor, innovator, dealmaker and business model creator ‘who effectively connects and secure deals for global organisations from all parts of the world’.Picture; GLOBAL HEALTH/ARCHANT

Police officer arrested on May 16 for alleged child pornography offences remains suspended and on full pay 16 weeks later

A March police officer has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of making / distributing / possessing indecent images of children. Picture: GOOGLE / GOODFREE

Violent criminals engage in 12 hour reign of terror in Wisbech, battering victim with a hammer, carjacking and brandishing imitation firearm and a knife

Stephen Colloton, 39, and Danielle Brown, 26, began their crime spree on 12 January 2019 in and around Wisbech. They have now been sentenced by the courts. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Turners of Soham acquires Jack Richards Ltd - the haulier founded in Haddenham in the 50s - to create one of UK’s biggest transport groups

Pictured left to right: Peter Brown (Jack Richards & Son, Managing Director, Paul Day (Turners Group, Managing Director), Lisa Richards (Jack Richards & Son, Director) and Anthony Richards (Jack Richards & Son, Chairman). Jack Richards joins the Turners Group of Soham. Picture; TURNERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists