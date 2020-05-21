Advanced search

Estover gets £35,000 and Tower Hall receives £36,000 as part of county council’s £5m communities scheme boost

PUBLISHED: 16:58 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 21 May 2020

Estover Park in March (left) and the Tower Hall in Friday Bridge received funding to help improve facilities thanks to Cambridgeshire County Council's Communities Capital Fund. Pictures: HARRY RUTTER/GOOGLE MAPS

Estover Park in March (left) and the Tower Hall in Friday Bridge received funding to help improve facilities thanks to Cambridgeshire County Council's Communities Capital Fund. Pictures: HARRY RUTTER/GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two Fenland projects have received thousands of pounds as part of a communities fund to help create opportunities and improve lives across Cambridgeshire.

Estover Park in March received funding to help enhance the pavilion and other sports facilities as part of Cambridgeshire County Council's Communities Capital Fund. Picture: HARRY RUTTEREstover Park in March received funding to help enhance the pavilion and other sports facilities as part of Cambridgeshire County Council's Communities Capital Fund. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Estover Park in March received £35,000 to enhance the pavilion and sports facilities on site, such as new fencing and a café, while the Tower Hall in Friday Bridge pocketed £36,000 to go towards upgrading their facilities.

The funding is part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £5 million Communities Capital Fund launched in April, which supports projects that matter most to local people in order to make positive changes to the community.

Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s communities and partnerships committee, said: “This fund helps to create and enhance a good quality of life for all.

“We want this fund to help more rural communities to have the same opportunities to engage with services or activities that more urban places already enjoy.

The Tower Hall in Friday Bridge also received funding to help improve their facilities as part of the council's Communities Capital Fund. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe Tower Hall in Friday Bridge also received funding to help improve their facilities as part of the council's Communities Capital Fund. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“Now more than ever in these unusual times, this is vital, and we are delighted these projects have received funding.”

The fund is open to any voluntary, community organisation or social enterprise alongside public bodies such as district and parish councils and schools that can demonstrate how their project will benefit Cambridgeshire residents.

For more information, go to https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/council/communities-localism/communities-capital-fund.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

Most Read

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Oh happy happy days as McDonald’s re-open all six of their Peterborough drive thru stores

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Estover gets £35,000 and Tower Hall receives £36,000 as part of county council’s £5m communities scheme boost

Estover Park in March (left) and the Tower Hall in Friday Bridge received funding to help improve facilities thanks to Cambridgeshire County Council's Communities Capital Fund. Pictures: HARRY RUTTER/GOOGLE MAPS

‘I was distancing from my little girl, despite wanting to cuddle her’ - nurse tells his story after recovering from coronavirus

Sam Jude said he could not be more grateful for the support he received after recovering from coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED

Police trial new emergency video streaming GPS tracking platform for 999 callers

Live streaming software for 999 callers is being trialled by Cambridgeshire police. Picture: Cambs Cops

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge
Drive 24