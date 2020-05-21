Estover gets £35,000 and Tower Hall receives £36,000 as part of county council’s £5m communities scheme boost
PUBLISHED: 16:58 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 21 May 2020
Two Fenland projects have received thousands of pounds as part of a communities fund to help create opportunities and improve lives across Cambridgeshire.
Estover Park in March received £35,000 to enhance the pavilion and sports facilities on site, such as new fencing and a café, while the Tower Hall in Friday Bridge pocketed £36,000 to go towards upgrading their facilities.
The funding is part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £5 million Communities Capital Fund launched in April, which supports projects that matter most to local people in order to make positive changes to the community.
Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s communities and partnerships committee, said: “This fund helps to create and enhance a good quality of life for all.
“We want this fund to help more rural communities to have the same opportunities to engage with services or activities that more urban places already enjoy.
“Now more than ever in these unusual times, this is vital, and we are delighted these projects have received funding.”
The fund is open to any voluntary, community organisation or social enterprise alongside public bodies such as district and parish councils and schools that can demonstrate how their project will benefit Cambridgeshire residents.
For more information, go to https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/council/communities-localism/communities-capital-fund.
