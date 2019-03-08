Producers looking for households in Fenland to take part in BBC TV show Eat Well for Less - apply and find out how much you can save

Television casting directors are looking for households in Cambridgeshire to take part in the BBC show Eat Well for Less. Picture: PA / Pexels PA / Pexels

TV casters are looking for households in the Fens to take part in the BBC show Eat Well for Less to see how much they can save.

Are you spending far too much money on the weekly food shop? You can now get help from Celebrity MasterChef's Gregg Wallace.

The television chef is offering out help to households around the country to help save some cash while still enjoying food in the home.

A spokesman for RDF Television - who are producing the new series of Eat Well for Less on BBC One - said: "Do you spend too much on your weekly food shop?

"Perhaps you're desperate to save but under pressure to keep providing the household favourites or do your health requirements affect your diet?

"Are you in need of some new inspiration? Are you battling with fussy eaters, repetitive uninspiring meals and food shopping chaos?

"Maybe you are just bored of buying and cooking the same foods every week? We're looking for families and households who want to find out how to save."

If this is you, contact casting directors on 0117 970 7628 or email eatwell@rdftelevision.com to find out more information.