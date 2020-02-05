Advanced search

Fen Slimming World members donate 'higher syn' items to Ely Food Bank

PUBLISHED: 10:44 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 05 February 2020

Members of Doddington Slimming World donated items to the local food bank. Picture: Supplied

Doddington Slimming World

Super slimmers from the Fens have donated "higher syn" items to Ely Food Bank.

Members of the Doddington Slimming World group raided their cupboards for any items they wish to give away to those in need.

Dawn Breacher, consultant, said: "I am very proud of all of my members who, alongside losing weight, are learning to eat healthy.

"Although no food is forbidden at Slimming World, members decided it would be nice to give something back to their local community by donating those higher syn foods they had left over after the festivities."

The food has been collected since Christmas at Dawn's groups held every Monday at 9.30am, 11.30am, 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Doddington Village Hall. Ms Breacher added: "The food was donated to Ely Food Bank and yes, the food collected was from just my Doddington members.

"My members in January alone have lost a phenomenal 755lbs which equates to 54 stones in total.

"If anyone is wishing to lose weight then they are more than welcome to come along on a Monday."

