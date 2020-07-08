Advanced search

Fenland Slimming World consultant praises clients for efforts during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:06 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 08 July 2020

Anna Foster who runs Slimming World in Eastrea (pictured) has praised her clients for their efforts during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Anna Foster who runs Slimming World in Eastrea (pictured) has praised her clients for their efforts during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Submitted

A Fenland Slimming World consultant has praised her clients for still maintaining their hard work and attending virtual meeting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anna Foster who runs Slimming World in Eastrea (pictured) has praised her clients for their efforts during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Anna Foster, who runs the weight loss programme in Eastrea near Whittlesey and has been with Slimming World for five years, has held her meetings over Zoom.

Members have shared their progress via regular video calls as well as sharing updates and photographs on social media.

Ms Foster said: “In these testing times, it is normal to feel stressed and anxious and our usual healthy habits like eating well and keeping active to slip a little.

“I know I’ve had my days when it’s felt really difficult to stay motivated... and that’s completely ok, we are only human!

Anna Foster who runs Slimming World in Eastrea (pictured) has praised her clients for their efforts during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Submitted Anna Foster who runs Slimming World in Eastrea (pictured) has praised her clients for their efforts during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Submitted

“I’ve found my virtual groups are giving members a chance to focus on their goals, to regain control, and to feel a sense of togetherness within the rest of our group.”

In just three months, since the beginning of April, members have lost 1,244lb which is a mind blowing 88-and-a-half stone, earning awards along the way.

Research from Slimming World found that nearly two in three adults are finding it more difficult to manage their weight during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Foster added: “Members are celebrating wins, like having more time to cook, discussing challenges and sharing their tips for success.

“We are all in this together and we have learnt that if we can get through this and manage our weight healthily, we really can do anything.

“When I had to close my groups in March, we really didn’t know how long this was going to go on for, but we knew that members needed the help and support more than ever.

“Within weeks we had gone virtual! All the same support, just a different venue!”

