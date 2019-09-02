Advanced search

March and District Woodland Group launches 2020 calendar with pictures from some of Fenland's best photographers

02 September, 2019 - 12:07
Photographers (left to right) Sandra Mortlock, Joan Munns, Kelly Mcgrory and Albert Horton who all contributed to the Gault Wood 2020 calendar. Picture: Supplied

Some of the region's best wildlife and wilderness photographers have joined forces for a collaborative 2020 calendar.

Chosen by the March Camera Club, the Fen snappers' woodland work has been published in the new March and District Woodland Group Gault Wood calendar.

Each photo was sent in via a competition launched by the group, the camera club then whittled the entries down to a handful of favourites.

The woods, located just off the A141 on Grange Road in March, will be opened on Sunday, September 8 after 25 years of growth.

The free event - held from 10am to 4pm - will include guided walks, bug hunting and activities for children of all ages. Parking is also available.

March Camera Club judged each entry and compiled a list of winners, the names are as followed:

In the under 11-years-old category was Harry Kerr. The 11 to 17-years-old prizes went to Molly Kerr who came first, Tia Garner in second, followed by Sam Fletcher in third.

The over 18 prizes went to Sandra Mortlock who was in first, Colin Underwood in second and David Freear in third. An honourable mention went to Albert Horton.

The calendars will be up for sale at the Gault Wood open day this weekend.

