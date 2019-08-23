Advanced search

Father from Whittlesey says daughter crashed her Mini Cooper into ditch due to dips and cracks along Fen road

23 August, 2019 - 16:03
Smash! The scene were 19-year-old Jade Broughton crashed her Mini Cooper car into the ditch near Peterborough. Picture: Supplied / Darren Broughton

Supplied / Darren Broughton

A Fenland teenager escaped injury after her car spun the opposite direction and landed in a ditch due to, what her father says, a crack in the road.

Jade Broughton was heading towards home in Whittlesey on Tuesday, August 20 when one of the wheels of her Mini Cooper got caught in road crack.

The 19-year-old was travelling along Storeys Bar Road in Peterborough when the car hit the kerb and veered into the middle of the road before spinning into the ditch.

Her father, Darren, is calling for something to be done to the roads in Fenland to prevent another similar accident happening again.

The news comes after a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Federation of Small Businesses revealed that Cambridgeshire County Council received 15,000 pothole complaints last year.

The FOI also revealed that £31,000,000 has been spent on fixing the damaged roads and that £84,000 has been paid out in compensation for damages to vehicles.

After Jade's crash, an eye witness reportedly dialled 999 but police didn't attend because the car was not on the road but in a ditch.

Mr Broughton said: An ambulance was called later and then they called the police to the scene after seeing the car in the dyke.

"All of this happened because where the road had been repaired, it had sunk and the car just seemed to follow the rut."

