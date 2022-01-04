Visual of new office block for behind 25 Broad Street, March - Credit: FDC PLANNING

It won approval five years ago for shops but now a parcel of town centre land in March could have a two-storey office block built on it.

Owner Stuart Pilbrow says the land behind 25 Broad Street is derelict.

He feels his proposals for an office block “would regenerate a tired and unused parcel of land”.

March town council planning committee has raised no objections.

Site of office block for behind 25 Broad Street, March - Credit: FDC PLANNING

But Barsham Securities own the freehold to the shops in Fenland Walk – and they are far from happy.

Stuart Holmes, on their behalf, says as freeholder of the six shops, the impact would be severe.

“This office block takes up the complete rear small garden and the height will completely block out light to the shops in Fenland Walk,” says Mr Holmes

Visual of new office block for behind 25 Broad Street, March - Credit: FDC PLANNING

“The size of this office block will create a dark walkway of Fenland Walk and may see this becoming a dangerous area, especially in the dark.”

Mr Holmes says according to the planning application, it shows 73 office seats.

“If fully occupied how many of these possible 73 people will need car spaces, maybe 30 spaces, plus visitors,” says Mr Pilbrow.

He adds: “The whole proposed project is much too large for this back garden, which will be used up completely by this office block.

“There are plenty of offices available in the surrounding area that have sufficient parking.

“Building these offices for some 70 people with cars would be bad for the environment.”

Visual of new office block for behind 25 Broad Street, March - Credit: FDC PLANNING

Steven Bailey, who leases 5 Fenland Walk, says he has multiple reasons to object.

"It will severely restrict light into our shop,” he says. “It appears to be a significant overdevelopment that among other issues will create parking problems.

“I believe such a development will create drainage/sewerage issues.

“The construction process is likely to be a health and safety risk to pedestrians in Fenland Walk.

“When all these points are taken into account, it will also severely impact local businesses.”

One objector claims that “the scheme is totally overpowering compared with its neighbours' properties”.

Another describes it as “an over-imposing dark monstrosity that would for ever hang over businesses in Fenland Walk.

“It would change the character and charm of this area. A hugely over-development in a confined narrow strip of land.

“It would create a dark, intimidating alleyway that would be attract anti-social elements.”



