March Town Council are planning their part in The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with beacons and associated events on June 2.

There will be a lighting of the beacon on the evening of June 2 in West End Park.

Entertainment begins at 7.30pm with music from Tom Harlock and a BBQ provided by Cassanos.

A piper will play Dio Regnare at 9.35pm and the beacon will be lit at 9.45pm.

The beacon is one of thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth, and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

It will be one of over 2,022 lit by charities, communities and faith groups all over the UK.

In addition, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the Principal Beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.

The Mayor of March, Cllr Kim French said “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

“It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.”