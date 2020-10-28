Advanced search

Building firm gives funding boost to Fen youth organisation for future technicians

PUBLISHED: 15:12 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 28 October 2020

Fenland-based Young Technicians CIC received a funding boost from Persimmon Homes East Midlands. Picture: Supplied

Fenland-based Young Technicians CIC received a funding boost from Persimmon Homes East Midlands. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Fenland youth organisation which provides training for technicians of the future has received a funding boost from a local building firm.

The Young Technicians CIC (YT), which is based in Whittlesey, has been awarded £1,000 by Persimmon Homes East Midlands as part of their ‘Community Champions Fund’.

Owen Bosworth, who volunteers for the scheme, said: “I have been able to learn so many skills in sound lighting and events, I have had many opportunities to use these skills in local events.

“This scheme has been brilliant at helping me find work and opportunities since leaving school and I now support YT as a volunteer.

“I really am passionate about YT as it has helped my communication skills and job prospects and I want others to have this chance.

“We need funding for IT support as we are currently unable to host face-to-face sessions.

“In the long term, if we can establish this, we would be able to offer sessions further afield, this wouldn’t just be a short-term thing, more young people could get involved.

You may also want to watch:

“This support from the team at Persimmon Homes is invaluable and we are very grateful to have been chosen as a Community Champion.”

Nick Phillips, director in charge of Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re so pleased to support the Young Technicians.

“The dedication and support the volunteers have for the young people’s group are ambitious and inspiring.

“This is exactly what our Community Champions scheme is all about, supporting good causes to make a positive change in the areas we work and live.

“We are pleased that we have been able to offer our support.”

Each month the Peterborough-based builder donates up to £2,000 to community groups across the region.

This also happens across Persimmon’s other 31 operating areas, meaning up to £64,000 is dished out every single month – a total of £768,000 a year.

Mr Phillips added: “As a company we have enjoyed huge success over the last few years, and it’s great to be able to give something back to the communities in which we are working.

“Our Community Champions campaign is still running, and we’d welcome more applications via our website, www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Hare coursers who told officers they were searching for a lost dog appear in court

These suspected hare coursers were stopped by police in November 2019 and told officers they were looking for a lost dog. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

LETTER: Losing 13 stone in two years has changed my life for good

Fenland woman Kera Mason has shared her incredible weight loss story, having shed 13 stone in two years thanks to Slimming World. Picture: KERA MASON

Building firm gives funding boost to Fen youth organisation for future technicians

Fenland-based Young Technicians CIC received a funding boost from Persimmon Homes East Midlands. Picture: Supplied

Defender Kaylie scores four as Leverington Ladies end winless run in style

Ashleigh Rose Scott (left) scored her first goal for Leverington Ladies in their win at Cambridge City Ladies 3rds. Picture: NARICE BRITTON

Drug dealer ordered to pay back £1,260 or face 28 days in jail - with the debt still owed

Chatteris drug dealer Halil Akyuz has been ordered to pay back more than £1,000 or face 28 days in jail - with the debt still owed - after he was given a community order for possession with intent supply a Class B drug in April 2018. The order was made as he had previously been found in possession of cannabis and a quantity of cash. Picture: POLICE