Building firm gives funding boost to Fen youth organisation for future technicians

A Fenland youth organisation which provides training for technicians of the future has received a funding boost from a local building firm.

The Young Technicians CIC (YT), which is based in Whittlesey, has been awarded £1,000 by Persimmon Homes East Midlands as part of their ‘Community Champions Fund’.

Owen Bosworth, who volunteers for the scheme, said: “I have been able to learn so many skills in sound lighting and events, I have had many opportunities to use these skills in local events.

“This scheme has been brilliant at helping me find work and opportunities since leaving school and I now support YT as a volunteer.

“I really am passionate about YT as it has helped my communication skills and job prospects and I want others to have this chance.

“We need funding for IT support as we are currently unable to host face-to-face sessions.

“In the long term, if we can establish this, we would be able to offer sessions further afield, this wouldn’t just be a short-term thing, more young people could get involved.

“This support from the team at Persimmon Homes is invaluable and we are very grateful to have been chosen as a Community Champion.”

Nick Phillips, director in charge of Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re so pleased to support the Young Technicians.

“The dedication and support the volunteers have for the young people’s group are ambitious and inspiring.

“This is exactly what our Community Champions scheme is all about, supporting good causes to make a positive change in the areas we work and live.

“We are pleased that we have been able to offer our support.”

Each month the Peterborough-based builder donates up to £2,000 to community groups across the region.

This also happens across Persimmon’s other 31 operating areas, meaning up to £64,000 is dished out every single month – a total of £768,000 a year.

Mr Phillips added: “As a company we have enjoyed huge success over the last few years, and it’s great to be able to give something back to the communities in which we are working.

“Our Community Champions campaign is still running, and we’d welcome more applications via our website, www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.”