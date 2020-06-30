‘Too soon to open’: Fenland Conservative club refuses to open on July 4

A Fenland Conservative club is refusing to reopen their doors on July 4 and have said their party’s decision to reopen pubs is “too soon”.

The Whittlesey Conservative Club will not be reopening in July but have instead planned “likely special get-together” in August.

In a statement issued on social media, the management committee revealed they believed it was “too soon to open” and apologised to any disappointed regulars.

They said: “You will have read and heard that pubs are able to open their doors on July 4.

“A few members of the management committee and the steward met at the club to discuss the way forward and how we were able to keep staff and our valued members safe whilst enjoying some alcoholic beverages with friends.

“Obviously there is some work to be done and this will be carried out before opening, however we all thought that in this moment in time it was too soon to open.

“We’re sorry if you are disappointed by this news, but as we said, we want to ensure that everyone feels safe when we finally open our doors.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you back and this looks likely to be August when we are planning a special get-together.”