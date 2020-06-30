Advanced search

‘Too soon to open’: Fenland Conservative club refuses to open on July 4

PUBLISHED: 12:43 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 30 June 2020

Whittlesey Conservative Club is refusing to reopen on July 4 despite their party�s decision to ease the lockdown rules and reopen pubs. Picture: Google Maps

Whittlesey Conservative Club is refusing to reopen on July 4 despite their party�s decision to ease the lockdown rules and reopen pubs. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Fenland Conservative club is refusing to reopen their doors on July 4 and have said their party’s decision to reopen pubs is “too soon”.

The Whittlesey Conservative Club will not be reopening in July but have instead planned “likely special get-together” in August.

In a statement issued on social media, the management committee revealed they believed it was “too soon to open” and apologised to any disappointed regulars.

You may also want to watch:

They said: “You will have read and heard that pubs are able to open their doors on July 4.

“A few members of the management committee and the steward met at the club to discuss the way forward and how we were able to keep staff and our valued members safe whilst enjoying some alcoholic beverages with friends.

“Obviously there is some work to be done and this will be carried out before opening, however we all thought that in this moment in time it was too soon to open.

“We’re sorry if you are disappointed by this news, but as we said, we want to ensure that everyone feels safe when we finally open our doors.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you back and this looks likely to be August when we are planning a special get-together.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Body found in River Nene by member of public in ‘unexplained’ incident

The body of a woman aged between 50 and 70 was discovered in the River Nene in Peterborough on Sunday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Former Chatteris man found with Class A drugs worth £87,000 and £90,000 in cash after police raid

Eddie Ransome, 28 and formerly of Chatteris, was found with Class A drugs - believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000 - as well as £90,000 in cash after police raided a property in Back Lane, Holywell. He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concealing criminal property and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Picture: POLICE

Two men wanted in CCTV appeal following theft from shed in Fenland allotment

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 � have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police

Two seriously injured after collision in the Fens

Two were seriously injured after a collision on the Doddington Road, Chatteris, near to its junction with the Forty Foot. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Patient reunited with daughter receives guard of honour from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn formed a guard of honour for patient Pete, who was reunited with his daughter having battled with the coronavirus since April. Picture: QUEEN ELIZABETH HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Most Read

Body found in River Nene by member of public in ‘unexplained’ incident

The body of a woman aged between 50 and 70 was discovered in the River Nene in Peterborough on Sunday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Former Chatteris man found with Class A drugs worth £87,000 and £90,000 in cash after police raid

Eddie Ransome, 28 and formerly of Chatteris, was found with Class A drugs - believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000 - as well as £90,000 in cash after police raided a property in Back Lane, Holywell. He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concealing criminal property and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Picture: POLICE

Two men wanted in CCTV appeal following theft from shed in Fenland allotment

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 � have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police

Two seriously injured after collision in the Fens

Two were seriously injured after a collision on the Doddington Road, Chatteris, near to its junction with the Forty Foot. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Patient reunited with daughter receives guard of honour from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn formed a guard of honour for patient Pete, who was reunited with his daughter having battled with the coronavirus since April. Picture: QUEEN ELIZABETH HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Latest from the Cambs Times

Chatteris cyclist completes gruelling 24-hour trek to help raise thousands

Donald Hyndman (centre) completed a 24-hour cycle challenge along with Adam Cundick (right) and his daughter Chloe. Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS CYCLING CLUB

Business ‘through the roof’ as non-essential shops reopen for the first time in weeks

We visited a number of independent businesses in March reopening for the first time in weeks. Picture: Charlie Barwick / @cbarwickphotography

‘Too soon to open’: Fenland Conservative club refuses to open on July 4

Whittlesey Conservative Club is refusing to reopen on July 4 despite their party�s decision to ease the lockdown rules and reopen pubs. Picture: Google Maps

Scarecrow display celebrates 75 years of Great Britain - from David Attenborough and Ed Sheeran to NHS Heroes and 1945 Land Girls

Doddington Village Sports & Carnival's ?75 Years of Great Britain?-themed scarecrow display has taken over the village with residents coming up with creative ways to look back on the country's history. From Ed Sheeran playing Glastonbury to Bill and Ben the Flowerpot Men and NHS Heroes. Picture: LUCY & ALICE HOWARD

Senior Cambridgeshire army cadet padre Ryk Parkinson retires after 12 years of service

Senior padre for the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force Ryk Parkinson has retired after 12 years of service. Picture: Submitted