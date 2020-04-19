Vauxhall driver demolishes fence and narrowly misses terrace house trying to avoid cat, he tells police

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS Archant

A driver who lost control of his car and crashed through a fence – narrowly missing a house- was trying to avoid hitting a cat, police revealed.

The cause of the collision was revealed by Cambridgeshire police in their latest E-cops bulletin to residents of March.

Miraculously the driver escaped unhurt and damage to the house appears minimal. The fence however was mainly destroyed by the Vauxhall driver.

The PCSO who compiled the bulletin described how he had been patrolling in the area around 6pm on Saturday.

“My little patrol car patrolling empty streets,” he wrote. “But that was until I came over the bridge in Creek Road, March.

“A small group of people had gathered and began to all look in my direction. I was not quite sure why I was suddenly of great interest.

“That was until I noticed the white car that after destroying a length of wooden fence and scraping down the side of a row of terrace houses, had finally come to rest in someone’s garden. The fishing gnome was not impressed.”

The PCSO added: “I better stop, I thought. No one was hurt and the driver was suitably embarrassed, quite right to.

“I heard his story of him trying to avoid a cat. Maybe the cat was sitting on top of the fence, that was now resembling match wood (no cats were injured I hasten to add).”

He said other police colleagues arrived “and then began the taking of details and pictures.

“It was not drink driving, maybe in a hurry to get home after his allowed Covid shopping trip?”

The PCSO added that a recovery truck arrived to collect bent car “and I continued with my patrols, leaving an officer and driver in deep discussion”.

The Policing Fenland Facebook page said: “Inquiries are ongoing,”.

They added: “Officers this afternoon attended Creek Road, March for a report of a damage only road traffic collision where a vehicle had hit a house,” the reported.

“There were no injuries reported at the scene and the vehicle was recovered.”

Residents posted to the Fenland Police Facebook page to point out that the collision happened in an area where the speed limit is 30mph,

“Thank God no one was hurt or killed,” said one resident.