Advanced search

Updated

Crash driver swerved to avoid a cat he tells police

PUBLISHED: 15:10 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:15 19 April 2020

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

Archant

A driver who lost control of his car and crashed through a fence – narrowly missing a house- was trying to avoid hitting a cat, police revealed.

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

The cause of the collision was revealed by Cambridgeshire police in their latest E-cops bulletin to residents of March.

Miraculously the driver escaped unhurt and damage to the house appears minimal. The fence however was mainly destroyed by the Vauxhall driver.

The PCSO who compiled the bulletin described how he had been patrolling in the area around 6pm on Saturday.

“My little patrol car patrolling empty streets,” he wrote. “But that was until I came over the bridge in Creek Road, March.

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

“A small group of people had gathered and began to all look in my direction. I was not quite sure why I was suddenly of great interest.

“That was until I noticed the white car that after destroying a length of wooden fence and scraping down the side of a row of terrace houses, had finally come to rest in someone’s garden. The fishing gnome was not impressed.”

The PCSO added: “I better stop, I thought. No one was hurt and the driver was suitably embarrassed, quite right to.

“I heard his story of him trying to avoid a cat. Maybe the cat was sitting on top of the fence, that was now resembling match wood (no cats were injured I hasten to add).”

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPSCreek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

He said other police colleagues arrived “and then began the taking of details and pictures.

“It was not drink driving, maybe in a hurry to get home after his allowed Covid shopping trip?”

The PCSO added that a recovery truck arrived to collect bent car “and I continued with my patrols, leaving an officer and driver in deep discussion”.

The Policing Fenland Facebook page said: “Inquiries are ongoing,”.

They added: “Officers this afternoon attended Creek Road, March for a report of a damage only road traffic collision where a vehicle had hit a house,” the reported.

“There were no injuries reported at the scene and the vehicle was recovered.”

Residents posted to the Fenland Police Facebook page to point out that the collision happened in an area where the speed limit is 30mph,

“Thank God no one was hurt or killed,” said one resident.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Meet the community heroes going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic

Meet the heroes from across Cambridgeshire going above and beyond to help their community during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Submitted

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Cambridgeshire County Council to agree multi million pound contract to build Kings Dyke level crossing improvement scheme - and work will start this year

Kings Dyke crossing project approved

Couple who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent sing from their Fen river mooring for passers-by

Singing March couple Tony and Patsy Gosling are performing from their home for passers-by doing their daily exercise. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy Gosling/ITV

Most Read

Meet the community heroes going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic

Meet the heroes from across Cambridgeshire going above and beyond to help their community during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Submitted

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Cambridgeshire County Council to agree multi million pound contract to build Kings Dyke level crossing improvement scheme - and work will start this year

Kings Dyke crossing project approved

Couple who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent sing from their Fen river mooring for passers-by

Singing March couple Tony and Patsy Gosling are performing from their home for passers-by doing their daily exercise. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy Gosling/ITV

Latest from the Cambs Times

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Crash driver swerved to avoid a cat he tells police

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

‘Proud, determined and a born leader - a nurse, NHS manager, soldier, trade unionist and local politician’ MP’s tribute to his father who died today

Alan Bristow, Fenland and Whttlesey councillor, whose death was announced today/

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

LETTER: ‘Rather striking rare bird visiting my garden for about two weeks’

Kevin Sparrow has photographed this rare bird visiting his garden in March. Picture: Supplied/ Kevin Sparrow
Drive 24