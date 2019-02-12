Advanced search

Fenland accountant Ben Beech to run this year's London Marathon in memory of his girlfriend's late father

PUBLISHED: 16:07 20 February 2019

Ben Beech (pictured left) is running this year's Virgin Money London Marathon in memory of his girlfriend's father (right). Picture: JUSTGIVING / BEN BEECH

An accountant from Fenland is set to run this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in memory of this girlfriend’s late father.

Ben Beech of Norfolk and Cambridgeshire-based Whiting & Partners will be racing for the St Barnabas Hospice on Sunday, April 28 in the capital.

The 29-year-old is the first from the accounting firm to take on the 26.2-mile London Marathon and says that it has always been on his bucket list.

Each year, St Barnabas Hospice provides more than 10,500 people across Lincolnshire with free end of life care, something that helped Ben’s family over the last five months.

He said: “I was very lucky to be selected in the first ballot I have entered. My aim is a sub four hour marathon time. The furthest I have ever run is 17 miles around Rutland Water.”

Mr Beech aims to raise £2,000 for the charity who helped his girlfriend’s father towards the end of this life. His fundraising page has already reached £280.

Mike Pastor of the charity said: “We’re so grateful to Ben for choosing to support St Barnabas, he’s doing something amazing and I’m sure he’ll smash his four hour target!”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/benbeech

