Published: 3:15 PM June 3, 2021 Updated: 5:01 PM June 3, 2021

Nathan Fisher (left) and Kieran Lambourne (right) are due to play for Peterborough United Amputees in their FA Disability Cup final against Portsmouth in July. - Credit: LAJ Photography

Two amputee footballers from the Fens will be part of the Peterborough team competing in the FA Disability Cup final.

Nathan Fisher of Chatteris and Kieran Lambourne of Tilney St Lawrence will feature for Peterborough United Amputees in the FA Disability Cup final against Portsmouth.

Both have enjoyed previous success -Nathan winning the National League in 2019 while Kieran has won the FA Disability Cup twice with Posh.

Nathan Fisher will hope to build from National League success with Peterborough United Amputees by winning the FA Disability Cup. - Credit: LAJ Photography

Nathan, 18, said: “It feels quite overwhelming. I didn’t expect to have any involvement like this.”

The winger had his leg amputated at nine-months-old.

He has come a long way since being encouraged by an ex-school teacher to attend training sessions, and is also in England’s NxtGen squad ranks.

“Sometimes I’ve been called up to train with the national squad and once I’m ready, they will call me up,” he said.

“We’re all very committed to do the best we can and I want to consistently win the league.”

Kieran, who returned to Posh after studying at the University of Portsmouth, has already made his name on the international scene after being invited to an England training camp aged 16.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has fundraised around £700 to secure his spot at the European Amputee Football Federation Championships in Poland this summer as the FA does not provide their funding.

But domestically, he believes the cup final, due to be televised on BT Sport at St George's Park on July 18, will be an occasion he can live up to.

Kieran Lambourne is also due to feature for England at the EAFF Championships in Poland this year. - Credit: LAJ Photography

The venue is the English Football Association's national football centre built on a 330-acre site at Burton upon Trent.

“I’ve had to get to grips quickly and it’s taken me a while, but I have enjoyed it ever since knowing I have had the opportunity to play for my country,” Kieran said.

“I think it’s the perfect opportunity to showcase my skills and how far I have come to prove to people I can do it on the big occasion.”

The occasion will also mark the departure of Posh manager Teilo Pearce who will step down after the game.

But despite this, he wants his players to enjoy the game as he looks to leave on a high.

“It’s not about my own achievements, but the experiences we share with the players," Teilo said.

"My message to them is enjoy it as they may not play here again.”

The Peterborough United Amputees squad that won the National League trophy in 2019. - Credit: Pete Burns

There are five cup finals scheduled to take place across the weekend in partnership with a range of impairment specific organisations. These are:

- National Partially Sighted Football League

- England Amputee Football Association Irwin Mitchell National League

- National Blind Football League

- National Cerebral Palsy Football League

- Muscular Dystrophy UK National Powerchair League

“The FA Disability Cup will be just the tonic to raise spirits and remind everyone involved in the game why they should aspire to return, says an FA spokesperson.