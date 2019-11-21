Advanced search

Fewer trees in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire than in London

PUBLISHED: 16:18 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 21 November 2019

There are fewer trees in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire than in London according to a new study by environmental group Friends of the Earth. Pictured are the March Lions when they decided to brighten up the circular garden in West End Park in April. Picture: JOHN POTTER

There are fewer trees in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire than in London according to a new study by environmental group Friends of the Earth. Pictured are the March Lions when they decided to brighten up the circular garden in West End Park in April. Picture: JOHN POTTER

Fenland has fewer trees than London according to a new study by environmental group Friends of the Earth.

A study carried out by environmental group Friends of the Earth found that

Fenland has just 2.3 per cent tree cover - almost half of London's 4.4 per cent.

East Cambridgeshire, meanwhile, has 4.9 per cent tree cover - but this is still more than half the UK average of 13 per cent.

The report adds that Fenland had just one hectare of land planted with trees, while East Cambridgeshire had 16.

Emi Murphy, trees campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: "The UK is facing a critical shortage of trees. It's unforgivable to see that these areas with the lowest tree cover haven't seen significant tree planting for years.

"Even places dense with buildings or farmland can increase their tree cover and must do so if we're going to stop climate breakdown.

Friends of the Earth is campaigning to double UK tree cover - at an estimated cost of £500 million per year - around 10 times current government spending on trees.

The group combined historic data from Bluesky's national tree map with data on government-funded tree planting in England between 2010 and 2018.

For more information visit www.friendsoftheearth.uk

Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Station Road, March

Station Road in March where a man was arrested on suspicion of rape. Picture: Google Maps

Second woman dies following minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Man, 30, admits possession of knife and axe in High Street, March - he's now off to crown court for sentencing

Vincent Evans awaiting sentence after admitting possession this knife and metal hand axe in High Street, March. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

Man who had thousands of indecent images of children is jailed for three years

Robert Mills, of Old North Road, Bassingbourn, was caught with thousands of indecent images of vulnerable childred being abused has been jailed. Picture: POLICE

Three-course dinner where 'clothes are optional' is coming to Cambridgeshire this chilly winter season

Three-course meal where clothes are an option is coming to Cambridgeshire this cold winter season. Picture: PEXELS/File (For Illustrative Purposes)

