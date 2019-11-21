Fewer trees in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire than in London

A study carried out by environmental group Friends of the Earth found that

Fenland has just 2.3 per cent tree cover - almost half of London's 4.4 per cent.

East Cambridgeshire, meanwhile, has 4.9 per cent tree cover - but this is still more than half the UK average of 13 per cent.

The report adds that Fenland had just one hectare of land planted with trees, while East Cambridgeshire had 16.

Emi Murphy, trees campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: "The UK is facing a critical shortage of trees. It's unforgivable to see that these areas with the lowest tree cover haven't seen significant tree planting for years.

"Even places dense with buildings or farmland can increase their tree cover and must do so if we're going to stop climate breakdown.

Friends of the Earth is campaigning to double UK tree cover - at an estimated cost of £500 million per year - around 10 times current government spending on trees.

The group combined historic data from Bluesky's national tree map with data on government-funded tree planting in England between 2010 and 2018.

For more information visit www.friendsoftheearth.uk