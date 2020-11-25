Advanced search

Fenland and East Cambs schools report lowest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in county

PUBLISHED: 10:35 25 November 2020

Fenland and East Cambridgeshire schools reported the fewest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases for the week beginning November 16 compared to any other area in the county. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA IMAGES/FILE

Fenland and East Cambridgeshire recorded the lowest number of schools with confirmed coronavirus cases in the county for the week beginning November 16.

Figures released by Cambridgeshire County Council on November 24 showed that five schools in Fenland and seven in East Cambridgeshire had confirmed cases.

In Peterborough, there were 41 schools that reported Covid-19 cases, 20 in Huntingdonshire, 16 in South Cambridgeshire and 15 in Cambridge city.

A total of 182 staff and 1,067 pupils in Cambridgeshire are self-isolating because of the cases, while 90 staff and 1,526 pupils are self-isolating in Peterborough. These figures have seen a sharp increase from those reported two weeks previously.

A county council spokesperson said: “We will not identify individual schools, or say how many children or staff have contracted the virus as some schools will only have single cases. “However, we will highlight the total number of pupils and staff who are self-isolating as a result of outbreaks.”

MORE: 79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

The spokesperson said that to help manage the volume of requests and give an overview of the situation, they will be issuing a weekly update every Tuesday.

The update will detail the number of schools in each area which have experienced an outbreak of the virus during the preceding week.

