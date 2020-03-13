Fenland Archaeological Society's talk to 'shine a light on an old treasure'

Fenland Archaeological Society's next talk at Mendi's in Wisbech will 'shine a light on an old treasure'.

Taking place on Wednesday March 25, Dr Jody Joy will be 'shining light on an old treasure: the Iron Age hoards from Snettisham, Norfolk'.

Over the past 60 years, astounding discoveries of precious metal objects, including torcs, bracelets and finger rings, have been made at Ken Hill, Snettisham.

In total, 14 separate groups of objects, or hoards, dating to the second and first centuries BC have been discovered.

Jody Joy is currently coordinating a major research project including a comprehensive scientific analysis of the objects and a reassessment of the site.

Dr Jody Joy is senior curator of archaeology at the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology in Cambridge, responsible for British and European archaeology.

He previously worked at the British Museum, where he was curator of European Iron Age collections for eight years.

He specialises in the archaeology of northwest Europe during the first millennium BC and his research interests also include the later Bronze Age and early Roman periods.

The talk begins at 7.30pm. Booking is essential at info@fenarch.org.uk or text full name and number of seats to 07765 172450.

If the government requires small gatherings to be cancelled, notice will be given via www.fenarch.org.uk