Day of reckoning for Anglia in Bloom volunteers as the gongs are about to be awarded - and Fenland is ready and waiting

Contingent of volunteers from Chatteris at the Anglia in Bloom awards ceremony in St Ives. Picture; CHATTERIS IN BLOOM Archant

Green fingered volunteers from across Fenland are in St Ives today to watch results of this year's Anglia in Bloom competition unveiled.

Will Wisbech and Chatteris manage to retain their gold standard? And what of villages such as Benwick which are hoping for success?

Then there are local communities and local individual efforts which could figure among the awards?

Early arrivals were the team from Chatteris in Bloom who were sat down for the photographer as they posted to their Facebook page: "We are all here, ready and raring to go"

This year's 23rd awards ceremony is being held at The Burgess Hall and more than 300 people are expected.

Results to follow