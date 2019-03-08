Advanced search

Day of reckoning for Anglia in Bloom volunteers as the gongs are about to be awarded - and Fenland is ready and waiting

PUBLISHED: 11:44 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 10 September 2019

Contingent of volunteers from Chatteris at the Anglia in Bloom awards ceremony in St Ives. Picture; CHATTERIS IN BLOOM

Contingent of volunteers from Chatteris at the Anglia in Bloom awards ceremony in St Ives. Picture; CHATTERIS IN BLOOM

Archant

Green fingered volunteers from across Fenland are in St Ives today to watch results of this year's Anglia in Bloom competition unveiled.

Will Wisbech and Chatteris manage to retain their gold standard? And what of villages such as Benwick which are hoping for success?

Then there are local communities and local individual efforts which could figure among the awards?

You may also want to watch:

Early arrivals were the team from Chatteris in Bloom who were sat down for the photographer as they posted to their Facebook page: "We are all here, ready and raring to go"

This year's 23rd awards ceremony is being held at The Burgess Hall and more than 300 people are expected.

Results to follow

Most Read

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Thousands pour into Whittlesey for a sun drenched day of spectacle and entertainment at the 12th annual late summer festival

Whittlesey Festival 2019: Huge crowds once again poured into Whittlesey for their late summer festival. Held in glorious sunshine the town was buzzing with activities for all ages with non stop music and dancing the market place and a full programme of music at St Mary's. Picture; IAN CARTER

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Marlins gear up for new swimming season with ‘sensational’ start

A sensational start to the new swimming season for March Marlins Swimming Club at the Senior Fenland League gala in Diss. Picture: EMMA HANLEY

Shinny classic cars – from 1930 MGs to Ford Mustangs – on display at annual fundraiser to maintain village hall in Christchurch

Pictured is Edward Rayment and Peter Bond. Classic cars on display at the Christchurch recreation ground on Sunday, September 8 to raise funds for the village�s hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Most Read

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Thousands pour into Whittlesey for a sun drenched day of spectacle and entertainment at the 12th annual late summer festival

Whittlesey Festival 2019: Huge crowds once again poured into Whittlesey for their late summer festival. Held in glorious sunshine the town was buzzing with activities for all ages with non stop music and dancing the market place and a full programme of music at St Mary's. Picture; IAN CARTER

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Marlins gear up for new swimming season with ‘sensational’ start

A sensational start to the new swimming season for March Marlins Swimming Club at the Senior Fenland League gala in Diss. Picture: EMMA HANLEY

Shinny classic cars – from 1930 MGs to Ford Mustangs – on display at annual fundraiser to maintain village hall in Christchurch

Pictured is Edward Rayment and Peter Bond. Classic cars on display at the Christchurch recreation ground on Sunday, September 8 to raise funds for the village�s hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Latest from the Cambs Times

Anglia in Bloom 2019: Here’s a full list of the winners announced at the Burgess Hall ceremony in Cambridgeshire

Benwick, some of the colour and inspiration gleaned from the village's social media postings of their In Bloom journey. Today they were among the worthy winners when the 2019 Anglia in Bloom awards were announced. Picture; BENWICK IN BLOOM

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Friends of March Railway Station celebrates 10 years on the tracks as more than £230 is raised for the group at fundraising event

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

REVIEW: Bill Skarsgård’s blood-thirsty Pennywise the Clown returns in terrifying thriller IT Chapter 2

Bill Skarsgård’s blood-thirsty Pennywise the Clown returns in terrifying thriller IT Chapter 2, which is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Serious attacks on county’s police officers increasing

Attacks on officers which have resulted in injury increased. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists