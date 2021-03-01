News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
District's first 'more convenient' bus service launched

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:43 PM March 1, 2021    Updated: 4:21 PM March 1, 2021
A long-awaited new bus link between March and St Ives has been launched. 

A long-awaited new bus link between March and St Ives has been launched.

new bus service between March and St Ives launched today (Monday), calling at Wimblington, Chatteris and Warboys. 

Stagecoach is running four round trips a day, with users able to change buses and head on to Cambridge.  

An additional bus is also scheduled to leave St Ives for March at 5pm to get people home from medical appointments at Addenbrooke’s. 

Cllr Anne Hay at V2 bus stop, Chatteris

A long-awaited new bus link between March and St Ives - which is the first fast Fenland bus link - has been launched. Cllr Anne Hay at V2 bus stop, Chatteris

Chatteris county councillor Anne Hay said: “I would like to thank Mayor James Palmer for taking on board my concerns over the lack of good public transport for the people of Chatteris.” 

Mayor Palmer said: “Covid has had a big impact on the number of people using buses and other means of public transport over the last year. 

“But we recognise the importance of having a viable and useable transport alternative to the car for people to use as the current pandemic restrictions are lifted.” 

Tickets and passes issued by the operator can be used on this service, as well as concessionary free bus passes. 

