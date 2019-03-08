Gallery

Ticket to ride at Fenland Busfest as dozens take a trip on vintage vehicles

It was all aboard in Whittlesey has the biggest ever Fenland Busfest drove into town. Picture: IAN CARTER.

It was all aboard in Whittlesey as the biggest ever Fenland Busfest drove into town.

Classic buses and coaches were once again giving free rides in the area.

Vintage bus enthusiasts were able to enjoy a regular service from the bus station at Queensgate in Peterborough to Whittlesey.

A display of vehicles, some owned by local operators, offered a service every 10 minutes.

There was also a classic car show taking place in Ramsey.

Classic Cars featured everything from Volkswagen Beetles to American muscle cars, with buses including the Leyland Olympian, Fleetline and National with models from across the decades.

Buses called at the Ramsey Fen Fair at Ramsey Rural Museum, and also the Fenland Light Railway's Strawberries and Cream event.

Busfest is organised by Eastern Bus Enthusiasts, which aims to save, restore and foster interest in classic buses, many with local connections.

The event took place on Sunday May 19.

