Fenland BusFest 2020 – which was still scheduled to go ahead – now cancelled due to Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 14:38 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 27 August 2020

The BusFest board confirmed the annual event will now not be going ahead due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant/Archive

Archant

The annual Fenland BusFest – which was still scheduled to take place in October – is now cancelled due to Covid-19, the board have revealed.

In a group meeting, organisers decided it was best to not hold the Whittlesey event in every transport buffs diary after it “could lead to bad publicity”.

Board member Nathan Merryweather didn’t agree with his colleagues and believes the event - which is being replaced by a drive-out – should still go ahead.

He said: “Personally, I was strongly in favour of the event going ahead as I believe things may get better between now and October.

“However, the rest of the board remained sceptical and thought it was best to make a decision sooner rather than later.

“I didn’t see there being an issue as the event is mostly outdoors and if need be, we could run buses with fewer passengers as per normal service buses in daily life, but again my sentiment wasn’t felt elsewhere.

“I suppose at the end of it, some people feel very strongly about all this and it could have led to bad publicity even though, working in the holiday industry, most people now seem fed up of it and don’t care anymore.”

The event was due to take place on October 11 after it was pushed back earlier in May.

A statement on their website said: “We acknowledge the current world health situation with the latest virus going around the globe.

“We are taking this very seriously and are continuously monitoring the situation. If it is not safe, then it will not go ahead! But stay positive!”

Hosted in the Fenland market town, BusFest is one of the area’s largest vintage vehicle gatherings.

