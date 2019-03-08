Fenland Business Awards 2019: Interview with last year's new business of the year winner MortgageAbility

Here’s why you should enter our New Business of the Year category, according to Rhian Mills, mortgage and protection Advisor at MortgageAbility, who won the award last year.

• What has happened at MortgageAbility since winning the New Business of the Year Award in 2018?

Our business has gone from strength to strength. Thanks to the publicity we have had many new customers from further afield.

• What have been the company's main challenges in 2018/19?

Work life, home life balance. We are thrilled with our success however this has meant a lot of additional hours worked, we continue to strive for the right balance as I'm sure all small businesses do.

• What has been your biggest success in 2018/19?

Our continued five star reviews and referrals. If the customers are happy, then we are happy.

• What are MortgageAbility plans for 2019 and beyond?

We have recently taken on our first member of staff. We hope she will continue to learn and develop new skills ensuring we have more time to spend with our customers.

Also, she offers a different perspective on things so it's great to have another person to bounce new ideas off.

• What did winning the awards mean to you and what would you say to businesses thinking about entering the awards for the first time?

Immensity proud. Fantastic to have our hard work recognised. Its an excellent way to meet like minded people. We were made to feel like winners by Fenland Enterprise even before winning.

