£1,000 funding boost for community car scheme

PUBLISHED: 15:37 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 22 May 2020

Chatteris, Doddington, Benwick and Manea Community Car Scheme has received a £1,000 funding donation from Persimmon Homes thanks to its Community Champions scheme. Phil Couldridge, of the car scheme, is pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chatteris, Doddington, Benwick and Manea Community Car Scheme has received a £1,000 funding donation from Persimmon Homes thanks to its Community Champions scheme. Phil Couldridge, of the car scheme, is pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

A volunteer community car service that was set up to help vulnerable members of society 30 years ago has received a £1,000 funding boost.

Chatteris, Doddington, Benwick and Manea Community Car Scheme received the donation from Persimmon Homes thanks to its Community Champions scheme. The scheme appealed for support as COVID-19 affected the service required by its clients.

Phil Couldridge, on behalf of the scheme, said: “We usually transport anybody in need, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity to everything from medical and hairdressing appointments to shopping trips or meeting friends and we have 300 clients. But we have had to change and now we are collecting prescriptions for housebound people and doing shopping for them. We are grateful for the donation as it means we can reduce the cost to the clients whilst ensuring the volunteer drivers are not out of pocket.”

