NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE (Section 17 Licensing Act 2003)

PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 January 2020

Nilesh Samat Sundavadra has applied to Fenland Council for a Premises Licence at 1 Main Road, Parson Drove, Wisbech PE13 4JA to enable the retail Sale of alcohol between 0700 and 2300 hours Monday to Sundays. The full application can be inspected by contacting Licensing during normal office hours on 01354 654321.

Representations should be made in writing before 4th of February 2020 to: Licensing, Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March PE15 8NQ It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.

