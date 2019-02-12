Advanced search

Garrett delivers ‘knock out’ blow after Fenland Council says it was ‘oversight’ they failed to send congratulatory letter to Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill

PUBLISHED: 13:23 23 February 2019

Knock out blow? Boxer Jordan Gill will now get the congratulatory letter from Fenland Council that Cllr Mark Buckton (top right) forgot to send after suggestion by Cllr Steve Garrett (bottom right). Council leader Chris Seaton (right centre) called the oversight 'frustrating'. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

A Fenland Council cabinet member said it was ‘an oversight’ he had forgotten to send a congratulatory letter to Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill on his career success to date.

Councillor Mark Buckton, the cabinet member for leisure and young people, agreed at last November’s council he would send the letter when invited to do so by Councillor Steve Garrett.

However on Thursday – and three months later – Cllr Buckton admitted he had failed to send the letter.

“I have to confess that was an oversight, I will make sure that is done,” Cllr Buckton told his council colleague.

Cllr Garrett, who once held the leisure portfolio, praised the efforts of Jordan, now widely regarded as one of Britain’s hottest prospects to become a world champion.

Jordan’s next fight is on March 2 against Emmanuel Dominguez and Cllr Garrett said it would be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

“I ask for members to join me in congratulating Jordan Gill, now ranked 15th in the world,” said Cllr Garrett. He said that since the boxer won his recent title bout (Commonwealth featherweight crown) he had been out and out in the community showing off his skills and encouraging young boxers.

He turned to Cllr Buckton: “Did you send a letter to Jordan?” he asked.

Cllr Buckton said he was “very disappointed that the portfolio for sport has just dismissed it. I can’t believe that. That boy Jordan Gill of Chatteris has done exceptionally well.

“I ask that ask that everybody joins with me in congratulating Jordan and that the portfolio holder will write a letter”.

He appealed to council chairman Kay Mayor “to make sure that letter is written”.

Council leader Chris Seaton said: “Thank you Councillor Garrett, I have noted what you said. It is frustrating.”

Council Will Sutton, who explained he had been involved in local boxing for many years, felt a letter to Jordan was well deserved.

“Jordan is doing very well as a professional and I agree with Steve this council should send a letter.”

Cllr Garrett reminded councillors that the fight on March 2 was at Peterborough showground and was being streamed live on Sky; he said tickets for the contest were still available.

