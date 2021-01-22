Published: 2:13 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 2:19 PM January 22, 2021

Fenland District Council chairman Cllr Alex Miscandlon is urging residents to make sure they get their Covid-19 vaccination when it is offered to them, after having his own this week. - Credit: CAMBS CLINICAL COMMISSIONING GROUP

The chairman of Fenland District Council is urging people to have their Covid-19 vaccination when it is offered to them, after having his own.

Cllr Alex Miscandlon, 77, was one of the residents who received his first dose of the vaccine at his local GP practice in Whittlesey.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive my vaccination.

"It is imperative that everybody gets vaccinated when offered an appointment to protect themselves and their families from the virus.

"It will also help us get back to normality as soon as possible.

“The whole process was really easy. All the staff at the practice were extremely helpful and made the process so much easier.”

The NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine.

People are asked not to contact their GP surgery or local hospital asking when they will receive the vaccine.

Dr Gary Howsam, local GP and chair at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said “We’ve been working incredibly hard to roll out our vaccine programme as quickly as possible.

"We have already booked in and vaccinated thousands of people in the priority groups across our area, so it’s fantastic to see more sites opening up so we can offer the vaccine to more of our local patients.”

The Covid-19 vaccine reduces the chances of someone suffering from the virus.

It does not provide instant protection and takes time to build up immunity.

Anyone that has the vaccine still needs to:

practice social distancing

wear a face covering

wash your hands carefully and frequently

follow the current guidance – you can find this via www.gov.uk/coronavirus

For the latest information about national COVID-19 vaccination programme, including which sites are offering vaccines in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, visit this website.