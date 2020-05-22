Advanced search

Town has plenty of public car parks say developers as they forge ahead with 19 flats in High Street, March

PUBLISHED: 14:36 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 22 May 2020

72-74 High Street March could be demolished and replaced with ground floor shops and 19 flats in a three-storey development. Fenland Council is considering the plans. Picture; FDC

72-74 High Street March could be demolished and replaced with ground floor shops and 19 flats in a three-storey development. Fenland Council is considering the plans. Picture; FDC

Archant

Nineteen flats with commercial/retail units on the ground floor could replace 72-74 High Street, March - a building described by its owners as being in ‘poor condition’.

72-74 High Street March could be demolished and replaced with ground floor shops and 19 flats in a three-storey development. Fenland Council is considering the plans. Picture; FDC 72-74 High Street March could be demolished and replaced with ground floor shops and 19 flats in a three-storey development. Fenland Council is considering the plans. Picture; FDC

MJS Acquisitions (March) Ltd say that their proposals will be “in keeping with the conservation area whilst taking some of the key design features from the current building”.

The proposed three-storey block will have 11 parking spaces - 20 spaces short of what would normally be required,

But MJS says this is not a problem as those living there won’t necessarily need a car and will be near the town centre “and a range of public transport”.

Their application also adds that “this means that car ownership is not necessary.

72-74 High Street March could be demolished and replaced with ground floor shops and 19 flats in a three-storey development. Fenland Council is considering the plans. Picture; FDC 72-74 High Street March could be demolished and replaced with ground floor shops and 19 flats in a three-storey development. Fenland Council is considering the plans. Picture; FDC

“A cycle store will be located on site so that residents can securely store their cycles”.

You may also want to watch:

MJS says that according to Fenland District Council website there are free public car parks located in March near to the proposed site.

“The closest public car park being City Road, which has 183 available spaces, is a three-minute walk from the site,” says MJS.

72-74 High Street March could be demolished and replaced with ground floor shops and 19 flats in a three-storey development. Fenland Council is considering the plans. Picture; FDC 72-74 High Street March could be demolished and replaced with ground floor shops and 19 flats in a three-storey development. Fenland Council is considering the plans. Picture; FDC

“Parking demand for residential use is increased in the evenings which coincides with that being the least in demand time for public car parks.

“There are also other public car parks located on Darthill Road, the Market Place, and Mill View.

“In addition to these car parks there are also safe places to park on street nearby.”

The application is now before Fenland planners and one comment says the scheme is out of character and not in keeping with the conservation area.

“With the correct support and guidance, the owner should be asked to ensure the renovation and upkeep of the current building is carried out and the building made an asset to March’s environment,” he said. “Please do not let this application pass.”

March Society, that champions the heritage of the town, told Fenland Council that the demolition of buildings and particularly ones within the conservation area should not be taken lightly. They accept that advisers to MJS have built a convincing argument for the re-development and would not affect nearby listed buildings. They also agreed that it would be an ‘enhancement opportunity’ and they accept new buildings within a conservation area.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Charity HGV convoy heads from Chatteris to Peterborough to support our NHS heroes - and they’ve already raised £14,000

Peterborough City hospital a roads surrounded by a convoy of 80 plus trucks fr 8pm clap, City, Peterborough Thursday 21 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

Most Read

Charity HGV convoy heads from Chatteris to Peterborough to support our NHS heroes - and they’ve already raised £14,000

Peterborough City hospital a roads surrounded by a convoy of 80 plus trucks fr 8pm clap, City, Peterborough Thursday 21 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Town has plenty of public car parks say developers as they forge ahead with 19 flats in High Street, March

72-74 High Street March could be demolished and replaced with ground floor shops and 19 flats in a three-storey development. Fenland Council is considering the plans. Picture; FDC

‘Awesome’ HGV charity convoy from Chatteris to Peterborough hospital hailed an extraordinary success

Convoy of around 100 trucks travel from Chatteris to Peterborough City Hospital for the 8pm clap for NHS carers., City, Peterborough Thursday 21 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Lockdown celebrations planned for Wilfred’s 100th birthday party

Wilfred Leonard Thompson of Doddington turns 100 on May 29 and his family have planned a lockdown party for his big day. Picture: Supplied/Family

Farmers make some noise one last time in NHS and care workers tribute

Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: DAN MASON

Jail for man who left ex-partner with fractured eye socket after breaking into her home at 4am

Peter Green forced his way into his ex-partner’'s home in March at 4am on December 5. The 50-year-old beat her, leaving the victim with a fractured eye socket, black eye and cuts to her face. He has been jailed for two years and six months. Picture: POLICE
Drive 24