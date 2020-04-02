Advanced search

Here’s everything you need to know about coronavirus and the services being offered in Fenland

PUBLISHED: 17:03 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 02 April 2020

Fenland District Council has released an updated on everything you need to know about the ongoing widespread coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/FDC

As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the country – here’s everything you need to know about the help offered by Fenland District Council.

COVID-19 is an illness that can affect your lungs and airways and breathing ability. It’s caused by a virus called ‘Coronavirus’.

Stay at home

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday, March 23 the Government’s advice is to stay at home. You should only go outside for food, health reasons or essential work

• Stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people

• Wash your hands as soon as you get home

Click here to read more advice from the Government.

Fenland District Council (FDC) services:

Refuse services are currently operating as normal. They are however asking residents to allow a little longer for them to collect missed bins (five days, instead of the normal three).

Other service updates include:

FDC have temporarily closed their Customer Service Centres and Community Hubs. Residents can still call as usual on 01354 654321 or contact them online.

They also set up a community hub service that brings together volunteers, support groups and partners across Fenland to help those most at risk during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

If you’re a resident and need help with food shopping or collecting medicines, FDC can provide details of a local voluntary service who can help you.

Call them on 01354 654321 or email covid19@fenland.gov.uk

If you’re a resident and are able to offer help to people in need, the FDC ask you register as a volunteer. You can do this by clicking here.

• Parks remain open, but our play areas have closed

• Some of our committee meetings have been postponed

• A number of events have been postponed, including the St George’s Fayre and Chatteris Midsummer Festival

FDC have made temporary changes to taxi licensing procedures and are not accepting new applications at the moment and have put revised procedures in place for renewals

Wisbech Yacht Harbour, Crab Marsh Boatyard and Crosskeys Marina is closed to leisure and recreational vessels

Food businesses

FDC say they are getting a number of enquiries from businesses asking whether they are able to stay open.

The Government has produced a full list of the types of businesses that can stay open and must close. More information is also available on their Coronavirus business advice page.

• COVID-19: Frequently Asked Questions

• COVID-19: Advice for residents

• COVID-19: Advice for businesses

Small Business Grant Fund and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

