Advanced search

LETTER: Social distancing hotline, database for elderly self isolators and volunteer hub among ways council is helping vulnerable during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:09 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 20 March 2020

Chris Boden

Fenland District Council leader Councillor Chris Boden read a statement regarding coronavirus at the council's meeting on March 19. Picture: FDC

Fenland District Council leader Councillor Chris Boden read a statement regarding coronavirus at the council's meeting on March 19. Picture: FDC

Archant

A statement read by the leader of Fenland District Council, Cllr Chris Boden, at yesterday’s cabinet meeting:

“Coronavirus (COVID-19) was first diagnosed in December 2019 within China. Since that time it has spread rapidly to the extent that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified it as a pandemic.

The impact of COVID-19 is increasingly evident across the UK. Fenland is also feeling that impact. I felt it important to table this urgent cabinet statement to provide a clear commitment to Fenland’s residents and businesses of everything the council will continue to do in support of them.

The council has quickly mobilised its business continuity arrangements in preparedness to deal with COVID-19. These plans will ensure that key services will continue to function with a minimum amount of disruption.

The council is also ensuring that Government and Public Health England (PHE) advice is readily available to all.

In such uncertain times frequent communication is vital. The council is sending out regular updates to its employees and elected members along with informative press releases to the public.

The council’s website and social media outlets are being refreshed daily.

Our workforce continues to provide excellent services to residents and businesses through this difficult time.

In order to support their continued contribution measures such as remote and flexible working, hand sanitisers and protective equipment is being made available where necessary.

These measures will help to provide the ongoing resilience required to ensure that key services continue to function.

Whilst the council will do everything within its powers to minimise the disruption associated with COVID-19 there is the potential for some impact. Where this may occur, both our members and residents will be kept fully updated.

Fenland District Council is aware of the significant anxiety that exists within the minds of our older people and across our business community.

The council is committed to playing a full part to ensure that our older and most vulnerable residents receive the support required to protect them from the impact of COVID-19. This includes the following:

· A database of the over 70’s and an assessment of people’s needs

· Supporting the establishment of the Cambridgeshire County Council-led volunteer hub

· Liaising closely with town and parish councils, community and voluntary groups and other key partners, such as the County Council, to mobilise district wide volunteering capacity

· A social-distancing hotline that will be provided through the council’s contact centre to help signpost people to the local support available

Fenland’s local economy and our cherished businesses are starting to see the impact of COVID-19. Earlier this week the Chancellor announced a comprehensive package of support to assist businesses through these difficult times.

This included business rates holiday periods, business grants and loans, along with the hardship fund. The council is already implementing the business rates relief measures and is eagerly awaiting Government guidance to ensure the other means of support are quickly made available.

These are unprecedented times and the impact of COVID-19 is profound, however, working as one unified member and officer team this council will do everything in its powers to positively respond to the Government’s call to arms in providing every possible support to our communities, their residents, and our highly valued local businesses.”

Most Read

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Fenland couple James and Claire Dean decide to cancel fun fair due to open tonight in City Road, March

All set up and ready to go but a short time later James and Claire Dean were dismantling the fun fair planned for City Road March. Picture; DAVE KING

Most Read

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Fenland couple James and Claire Dean decide to cancel fun fair due to open tonight in City Road, March

All set up and ready to go but a short time later James and Claire Dean were dismantling the fun fair planned for City Road March. Picture; DAVE KING

Latest from the Cambs Times

BBC ‘jewel in the local radio crown’ Johnny Dee scores a massive hit with his self-isolation song

Johnny Dee at one of his man Fenland appearances in recent years. Picture: ARCHANT

LETTER: Social distancing hotline, database for elderly self isolators and volunteer hub among ways council is helping vulnerable during coronavirus pandemic

Fenland District Council leader Councillor Chris Boden read a statement regarding coronavirus at the council's meeting on March 19. Picture: FDC

RSPCA reassures animal lovers across Cambridgeshire it is business as usual during coronavirus pandemic

The RSPCA has said animals will continue to be rescued and rehomed despite the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: RSPCA

Police begin week-long knife crime crackdown following rise across Cambridgeshire

Police are starting a week-long crackdown in knife crime in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Archant

All you need to know about the 2020 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards

Throwback to the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards - all the winners are pictured on stage. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24