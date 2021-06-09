Published: 5:02 PM June 9, 2021

School assemblies and creative workshops will be held in Fenland to raise awareness of the dangers of loan sharks and illegal money lending.

Fenland District Council and the England Illegal Money Lending Team have joined together to launch the campaign, which is part of the Fenland Community Safety Partnership's action plan.

Organisations involved across Fenland include Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Rainbow Saver Anglia Credit Union, Blackfield Creatives, local taxi companies and a selection of Fenland primary schools.

Assemblies and creative workshops will be hosted throughout June for Year 6 students at Burrowmoor Primary School in March, Orchards Church of England Primary School in Wisbech and Ramnoth Junior School in Wisbech.

Posters and signs featuring key messages from the campaign will also be displayed in each of Fenland’s four market towns.

Displays will be set up in local libraries and community centres with posters also being displayed on parish notice boards and in high traffic areas like the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Window stickers will also be displayed in the back of local taxis and Cambridgeshire Constabulary will be displaying the stickers in the back of their vehicles as well.

Fenland District Council’s distinctive purple operational vehicles will also receive a makeover as they are clad in a new loan shark awareness livery to further highlight key messages.

Cllr Andrew Lynn, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder responsible for community safety, said: “Loan sharks and illegal money lenders often take advantage of those most vulnerable in our society.

"By stopping them from preying on those who need assistance, and instead offering support to their victims, we can make Fenland a safer place for everyone.

“We fully support this project to raise awareness of scams and illegal money lending.

"We feel it is vitally important that children are able to spot the signs that something is wrong too, especially when they are online or receive phone calls from unknown numbers.”

The campaign will run throughout June and July. For more information on illegal money lending, visit: https://www.stoploansharks.co.uk