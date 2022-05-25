Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for the Environment, presents a litter picking trolley to Malcolm Bruce, Chairman of Leverington Street Pride, and volunteers as part of their 10-year anniversary celebrations. - Credit: FDC

They are the unsung heroes of Fenland – and for one of these remarkable groups it was a celebration of 10 years of serving their community.

Street Pride in Leverington were visited by a Fenland Council cabinet member at the weekend to pass on a special thank you for helping to keep the community clean and tidy since 2012.



The council presented Leverington Street Pride with a new litter picking trolley on to recognise a decade of voluntary service keeping rubbish off the streets and flower barrels in bloom.

The volunteers also marked the occasion with their usual monthly litter pick around the village and enjoyed an anniversary cake.

Presenting the trolley, Cllr Peter Murphy, portfolio holder for the environment, said: “I’d like to say a huge thankyou to the Leverington Street Pride volunteers.

“They have done an incredible amount over the years to help keep their community a clean, green and colourful place for everyone to enjoy. Their commitment and dedication to the cause is amazing!

“Our Street Pride groups make a real difference to the quality of the environment on our doorstep and do a fantastic job of supporting the council’s cleansing and rapid response teams in keeping our towns and villages spic and span throughout the year.”

Malcolm Bruce, chairman of Leverington Street Pride, said: “I am very grateful for the tremendous support of the faithful few over the past decade.

“Leverington Street Pride has made a substantial improvement to the local environment, whether it be litter picking the local roads and streets and public footpaths, to providing some colour in the ‘Barrels’ on Six Ringers Corner.

“Let’s hope we can continue for another 10 years.”

The group has previously carried out a litter pick at Leverington churchyard and another with staff from McDonalds in Wisbech to celebrate their five-year anniversary.

They also regularly take part in the national Great British Spring Clean, organised annually by Keep Britain Tidy, and in August 2018 they reached the incredible milestone of having collected 1,000 bags of litter since their inception in 2012.

There are now 18 Street Pride groups across Fenland, along with a number of In Bloom and Friends groups.

For more information about Street Pride and to join a local group contact the council’s Street Pride co-ordinator, Rebecca Robinett, on 01354 654321 or email: rrobinett@fenland.gov.uk











